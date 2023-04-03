Walmart Says Redesigned Home Page Showcases Sellers and Suppliers

Walmart said its new home page design helps not only shoppers, but sellers and suppliers as well. The retailer announced the new “Walmart.com experience” on Monday.

Walmart will likely discuss the redesign at its Investor Community Meeting, which it will webcast Tuesday morning.

“This new experience doesn’t just benefit our customers,” Walmart’s head of ecommerce wrote. “It also provides our suppliers and Marketplace sellers new opportunities to showcase more relevant products and better tell their stories, within moments that are top of mind for our customers, as they grow their businesses on walmart.com.”

Tom Ward, Executive Vice President and Chief e-Commerce Officer, said the new homepage features rich imagery and live video to better bring Walmart’s “massive assortment” to life.

It also offers a new social-inspired scroll “so customers can browse our selection just as they’d scroll their favorite social media apps,” he wrote.

Ward called out the greater selection it’s able to offer shoppers thanks to its Marketplace business, which he said continues to expand as Walmart adds more items and brands.

The retailer is also connecting the experience across all channels – Walmart.com, the Walmart app, and stores – “to remove friction and make shopping easier than ever before.” Ward also mentioned Walmart’s pickup and delivery options in the announcement, including Express Delivery, Next Day Delivery, Two-Day Delivery and curbside pickup.

Insider compared the new design to Amazon.com and wrote, “Walmart continually tries to take a page out of Amazon’s playbook in an attempt to one-up its rival.”

In its coverage, Pymnts pointed out, “Amazon has an obvious edge in electronics, capturing 37% of consumer spending, while Walmart continues to rule the food and beverage categories, with 18% of consumer spending.”