eBay Runs Sneaker Academy to Attract UK Sellers

eBay UK is running a “Sneaker Academy” to show people how to make money selling on its platform. The program is being offered in collaboration with “entrepreneur accelerator” Hatch Enterprise.

Would-be sneaker sellers must apply for the program, which eBay is launching to support 18-30 years old in the UK from under-served communities. The Sneaker Academy will offer coaching, mentoring, and guidance.

eBay and Hatch are not charging for the 14-week program that will run from May 17 through August 14th. Those interested must apply by April 10, 2023.

A major benefit of the program: participants will get 6 months of selling on eBay with no fees along with ongoing support from eBay and Hatch. The program describes the following benefits:

Zero selling fees for six months on eBay.

Free shopfront for six months on eBay.

1:1 support from a dedicated eBay expert and other expert mentors.

Opportunity to apply for cash grants for your business.

As always, applicants should read the fine print. Information included in a FAQs section on the program website includes the following:

Hatch’s programmes provide support to entrepreneurs, but we don’t take any equity or stake in your business.

Like most early-stage programmes, Hatch cannot sign an NDA, but we won’t share any confidential information from the application process or interviews.

The head of Sneakers at eBay UK, Wahaaj Shabbir, set up the program and was quoted in Monday’s announcement:

“My career was kick-started thanks to having my own business on eBay, so being able to offer expert guidance and support to budding entrepreneurs, like I was, is a full circle way of giving back. Our mission when it comes to sneakers is to make them accessible to everyone, and this programme aims to do the same for sellers – levelling the playing field for those passionate about the product but who face barriers to starting their own business.”