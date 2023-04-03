Everyone’s a Salesperson Under Postmaster General DeJoy

The US Postal Service reported operating revenue of $78.5 billion in fiscal year 2022 (Oct 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022). Of that, $644 million was new revenue that came in as a result of its Every Lead Counts campaign.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is continuing to push employees to submit sales leads, and in a recent video, told them, “We can do more to fully connect local businesses with the shipping and mailing services that better meet their needs.”

Under PMG DeJoy, the USPS launched the LEADing Together portal that combined its six employee lead generation programs (Business Connect, Clerks Care, Customer Connect, Mail Handlers, Rural Reach and Submit a Lead).

In fiscal year 2022, the Every Lead Counts campaign had a goal of 100,000 sales leads from employees and a participation rate of 10 percent. The fiscal 2023 campaign, called Delivering for Main Street, began October 1 and has a goal of 130,000 employee sales leads (a participation rate of 13 percent).

It’s not clear how big of an opportunity small business is to the USPS, but the Postmaster General is gung-ho on leveraging his army of employees to try to reach them.

The Postal Service sent a letter from DeJoy to employees’ homes in March explaining that any postal employee from any sector could “support the nation’s small businesses.”

The mailing also included a letter from USPS Marketing Vice President Sheila Holman directing employees that while on the clock, they should talk to small businesses about USPS services and ask if they can have a salesperson contact them to talk about the details.

Enclosed was a card that USPS told employees to carry with them to reference during customer conversations that included the following information:

Key USPS Product Points to Discuss with Your Customers

USPS Connect Solutions : Fast same- or next-day local delivery, next-day regional delivery, and an easy returns option for a business’ customers.

: Fast same- or next-day local delivery, next-day regional delivery, and an easy returns option for a business’ customers. Priority Mail Shipping : Flat rate options are available, with free Package Pickup no matter how many packages you have.

: Flat rate options are available, with free Package Pickup no matter how many packages you have. First-Class Package Service – Commercial Shipping: Best for lightweight, ounce-based shipments under one pound.

– Commercial Shipping: Best for lightweight, ounce-based shipments under one pound. Every Door Direct Mail Services: Advertising mail designed to reach every home, every time, with no address required.

You can watch PMG DeJoy’s message to employees in the video on the USPS website.