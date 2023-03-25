Well Known Amazon Consultant to Plead in Bribery Case

The last holdout in the so-called Amazon bribery case, Ed Rosenberg, will appear before Federal Judge Theiler on March 30 at a change of plea hearing more than 2 years after being indicted along with 5 others.

The government charged the six defendants with conspiracy and wire fraud in connection with a multi-million dollar scheme to bribe Amazon employees and contractors in order to get third-party sellers’ accounts reinstated, among other things.

The intrigue allegedly included a suitcase full of cash sent from one defendant to another, through Uber, as we reported when the government announced the charges in September of 2020.

Defendant Rohit Kadimisetty pleaded guilty and was sentenced last year to ten months in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Defendant Hadis Nuhanovic was sentenced last month to 20 months in prison.

Defendants Kristen Leccese and Joseph Nilsen pleaded guilty and are scheduled for sentencing on June 9, 2023.

As of mid-2022, Defendant Nishad Kunju, of Hyderabad, India, had not been arraigned on the indictment.

Ephraim (Ed) Rosenberg had been scheduled for trial on May 15, 2023. Notice of the change of plea hearing appeared on the docket for USA v. Rosenberg et al on Friday. The plea hearing will take place on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

We reached out to Ed Rosenberg for comment via email and through LinkedIn messaging on Friday evening, he did not respond by press time on Saturday.