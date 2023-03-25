eBay Names New Directors to Run UK and Australian Marketplaces

eBay promoted UK General Manager Murray Lambell to “Global General Manager of the Home, Garden & Refurbished categories” and promoted Eve Williams to replace him as the new GM of eBay UK. It also named a new Directing Manager of eBay Australia & New Zealand.

“We have a brilliant opportunity to ensure eBay continues to be the brand that enables UK households to shop in a way that’s better for the planet across our key categories,” Williams posted on LinkedIn, “with a focus on providing value and supporting communities.”

Williams joined eBay in December 2020 as UK Chief Marketing Officer overseeing campaigns that included its “pre-loved fashion partnership” with Love Island; a revival of MTV’s iconic “Pimp my Ride” series, and the introduction of a new brand platform, The eBay Way.

Jordan Sweetnam, Senior Vice President for Global Markets at eBay, said in this week’s announcement: “I am delighted to announce Eve’s well deserved promotion to lead our UK business, representing our second largest global market. She is the ideal candidate for the job, bringing a wealth of cross-functional experience to the UK leadership role, including as UK CMO where she transformed the way we understand and engage British customers.”

Lambell, who joined eBay in 2010, will be based at eBay’s European headquarters in Bern, Switzerland.

Williams appears focused on eBay’s sustainable options for customers. In the eBay post announcing her promotion, she was quoted:

“I feel incredibly privileged to step up to this role at an exciting moment in eBay’s 28 year history. In the UK, millions of people use our platform to buy and sell everyday, while hundreds of thousands of small businesses across the country use eBay to reach millions of customers across all our key categories whether that’s car parts & accessories, homewares, preloved fashion or refurbished tech. As UK shoppers think much more about the environmental impact of how and what they buy, we are uniquely positioned to offer a smarter, more sustainable place to shop.”

eBay also named Sarah Sternau Managing Director of eBay Australia & New Zealand. She’d previously worked at Amazon before joining eBay in 2018.

eBay promoted out-going Managing Director David Ramadge to an expanded role as the Vice President of International Markets. “He will get to focus on creating great customer experiences and leading our fantastic teams across our markets in Canada, Italy, France and Australia,” according to the announcement. “We will miss Dave’s authentic approach to leadership and customer focus but know he will be able to share that with more parts of the global eBay community.”