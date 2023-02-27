Amazon Revamps Its Small-Business Academy

Amazon revamped its Small Business Academy, an expanded suite of free resources for entrepreneurs that it refers to as ASBA. In addition to the curriculum, ASBA will offer live weekly “office hours” by professors from over 250 chapters on university campuses through a partnership with the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization (CEO).

The new ASBA experience features three self-service educational tracks, Amazon explained: Start, Build, and Launch – for a customizable experience based on where entrepreneurs are in their business journey.

“Whether you want to take the first step in starting your business or turn your side hustle into your full-time job, Amazon Small Business Academy is designed to help take your business to the next stage, at your pace,” according to the ASBA program director Danyel Surrency Jones.

The program’s landing page offers a self-assessment exercise to help sellers figure out where to begin. It also features FAQs, where it explains, “We offer education, resources, and inspiration for anyone who’s curious about starting a business, has an idea but needs help taking that first step, or has an existing business and is looking to start selling online.”

Amazon Small Business Academy does not currently provide one-on-one coaching; all of the programs it offers are free.