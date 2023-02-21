How Satisfied Are Customers with Amazon, eBay, and Etsy? New ACSI Report Sheds Light

Customers were more satisfied with online retailers in 2022, including online marketplaces, according to the newly released American Customer Satisfaction Index’s (ACSI®) Retail and Consumer Shipping Study.

Customer satisfaction with online retailers improved 4% to an ACSI score of 80.

Amazon saw the biggest improvement in the category, rising 8% to place second with a score of 84 after two years of declines to an all-time low last year. An ACSI spokesperson said supply chains have been returning to a more normal state post-pandemic, contributing to Amazon’s rebound.

Coming in top place was Chewy, which debuted on the ACSI report with a score of 85, placing it atop not just online retailers but the Index as a whole.

Etsy declined 2%. An ACSI spokesperson said its service may have been stretched thin by challenging acquisitions, pointing to its acquisitions of Depop and Elo7.

eBay saw no change in its prior year’s score of 76.

ACSI asked customers about various aspects of their shopping experience.

The Online Retailers category as a whole saw improvements in all aspects of the shopping experience, with quality and reliability of mobile app coming in the top spots, followed by “Ease of checkout and payment process.”

ACSI also asked consumers (not businesses) to rate their experience with shipping carriers. UPS improved 5% to score 78. FedEx and USPS improved 1% to score at 76 and 71, respectively.

We couldn’t help but notice that the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) industry came in last with an industry score of 64, while Athletic Shoes and Soft Drinks earned top industry marks, tying at 81.

Source: ACSI

The ACSI Retail and Consumer Shipping Study 2022-2023 is based on interviews with 35,685 customers, chosen at random and contacted via email between January 2022 and December 2022, who were asked to evaluate their recent experiences with companies in each industry covered by the study.