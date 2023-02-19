eBay Moves Developer Discussion Board, Old Posts Vaporized

eBay moved the discussion board for third-party developers who develop tools for eBay buyers and sellers (and for sellers who use eBay developer tools directly).

The new board is “exclusively for collaborating with your fellow developers using APIs,” eBay explained in a welcome post. “You will be able to start new conversations and answer questions in the appropriate topic thread.”

eBay created the following 14 sections where sellers can post questions and comments:

Traditional APIs: Orders, resolutions and feedback

Traditional APIs: Search

Traditional APIs: Selling

eBay APIs: Talk to your fellow developers

eBay APIs: SDKs

Token, Messaging, Sandbox related issues

Feedback, Comments, Suggestions

RESTful Sell APIs: Account, Inventory, Catalog and Compliance

RESTful Sell APIs: Fulfillment

RESTful Sell APIs: Marketing, Analytics, Metadata

Post Order APIs – Cancellation

Post Order APIs – Inquiry, Case Management

Post Order APIs – Return

RESTful Buy APIs: Browse

The original link, forums.developer.ebay.com, now redirects to this page on the community.ebay.com section of eBay’s website.

It appears eBay vaporized discussion posts from the old board. For example, in September of 2021, a develop had asked if it was possible to send PDF invoices to customers. But in the new Selling API board, there are only 5 discussions with the earliest posting date of February 1st.

eBay did not provide a reason for moving the developer discussion board.