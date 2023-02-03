eBay Hearts Luxury Goods with Funded Valentine’s Day Sale

eBay is offering 10% off on certain luxury goods for Valentine’s Day shoppers, and it’s funding the promotion, meaning sellers don’t have to put their items on sale to benefit from any interest from shoppers. But naturally, shoppers must read the fine print.

The sale, which applies to two luxury goods categories, kicked off on January 31 and runs through February 6, 2023, and is open to all users registered on eBay.com with a US address (as opposed to some past eBay-funded sales which were by invitation only).

Shoppers who use the coupon code can receive 10% off on a single eligible handbag or wallet with a minimum purchase of $500. Likewise, shoppers can receive 10% off on a single eligible piece of jewelry with a minimum purchase of $300.

eBay sent an email to shoppers with the subject line, “Save 10% on luxury for Valentine’s Day.” (Be sure to read the terms and conditions on eBay.com for details and restrictions.)

In January, eBay ran an invitation-only sale in luxury watches and ran similar promotions during the 2022 holiday shopping season.