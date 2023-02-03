Technical Issues Are Plaguing eBay This Week

The eBay Status Board was displaying problems with “Home Page” and with “Buying” on Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023. No details were provided on what is a barebones dashboard that replaced a more detailed Tech-Issues Status page years ago.

A visit to eBay’s Technical Issues discussion board shows buyers and sellers reporting problems with search in the last few days, as well as problems with accessing “saved sellers” and “saved searches.”

And eBay users have been reporting issues on Down Detector, with a big spike on Friday afternoon. “Search is broken, all searches come back with 0 results,” a user reported.

“Try to search but there are no results for anything,” a seller posted on the eBay Technical Issues board at 2:19 pm.

“Search not functioning at all,” another seller posted at 2:32 pm.

Sellers then began reporting that if they cleared their cache on their web browser, the problem resolved.

One angry customer wrote a comment on the most recent eBay for Business post on Facebook at 1:58 pm: “eBay for Business, your search is currently broken and it appears to be a site wide issue. ‘Book’ returns zero results. Maybe you should read the room and quit doing unnecessary updates that nobody wants or asked for. Every time you update the site, you break it. Knock it off.” (Update: at 3:07 pm, an eBay employee responded: “Hey Ryan, we do have a known bug for this currently. We would love to look at the search result issue with you and add your account to the list. We are working to get this fixed. Go ahead and send us a message and we are more than happy to help. ~Tiffany”).

eBay also responded to reports of the problem on Twitter. At 2:40 pm, the Ask eBay Twitter account tweeted the following response to a customer:

“Hi there, thanks for letting us know! We’re working closely with our technical team to get this corrected quickly, I’m happy to share that many of these search issues have been fixed already. Are you still having any issues using the search option on our site? ~Holly”

The incidents showed shortcomings in how eBay provides buyers and sellers with information when its site experiences technical issues. Some might ask why eBay could provide information on Twitter but not on its own website.