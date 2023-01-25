How to Save Up to $1,300 on eBay

How can you save $1,300 on eBay? Spend $13,000 on a luxury watch.

eBay is once again running a sale on luxury goods, this time luxury watches, one of its “focus categories.”

eBay ran similar promotions during the 2022 holiday shopping season, including a 10% off sale on luxury watches from November 15 – 24; a 10% off sale in fine jewelry November 22 – 28; and 15% off on a handbag or wallet from November 28 – December 4th (with similar restrictions and minimum-spends to qualify).

eBay has said it is working to attract “high value buyers” and is focusing on certain verticals like luxury goods and collectibles. It will be interesting to hear what executives say about the strategy when it reports 4th-quarter earnings in the coming weeks – and if was able to stem the decline of active buyers.

The current promotion in luxury watches requires participating shoppers to spend at least $2,000 on a single eligible item. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $300 for purchases $2,000-$4,999.99; capped at a maximum value of $600 for purchases $5,000-$9,999.99; and capped at a maximum value of $1,300 for purchases of $10,000+.

The invitation-only sale kicked off on January 24 and runs through February 2nd, 2023.