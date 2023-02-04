eBay Continues International Shipping Migration into the Spring

eBay said on Wednesday it was continuing to migrate sellers into its new international shipping program in phases and said the process would continue over the next few months. The progress report was included in the February 2, 2023 Winter Seller Update announcement.

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone had announced the creation of the new international shipping program during a keynote address at the September 2022 eBay Open event, explaining that eBay listened when it heard from sellers they wanted it to be as easy to ship internationally as it was domestically. “Now every element of shipping, including returns, will go through our platform,” he told attendees in September.

In Wednesday’s Seller Update, eBay informed sellers it continued to roll out the new eBay International Shipping program, dubbed EIS, which replaces the Global Shipping Program (GSP), launched in 2012.

eBay International Shipping continues to roll out

We handle the logistics for you and waive the International fee for sellers

eBay International Shipping is a new shipping service that removes the challenges and complexities associated with international shipping for US sellers. eBay International Shipping allows you to reach more buyers hassle-free—with no International fee for sellers.

eBay International Shipping keeps all of the benefits of the Global Shipping Program that you’re already familiar with, such as shipping to a US hub. Now with eBay International Shipping, once your item is at our hub, you will receive enhanced protections against claims like “Item not received,” chargebacks, and negative or neutral feedback.

Sellers will continue to be enrolled in phases over the next few months. You’ll be notified via email and Seller Hub when you’re eligible.

As we’ve previously reported, including in this December 2022 EcommerceBytes blog post, some sellers have reported a difficult transition to the new EIS, including some who said they had never enrolled in eBay’s Global Shipping program but found themselves enrolled in EIS. This can be a problem for sellers of items that are not permitted to be exported.

Sellers can learn more about the new program on the eBay EIS landing page.