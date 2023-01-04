Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Amazon Introduces New Metric to Rate Listings

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon Introduces New Metric to Rate Listings

Amazon introduced a new metric that rates one aspect of sellers’ product detail pages. The “Potential Sales Lift” metric identifies listings that are missing key attributes – but goes further by showing sellers how much their sales might improve if they spend the time to add the missing attributes to their listings.

The Potential Sales Lift metric is found on sellers’ Listing Quality dashboard.

Amazon explained the benefit of the new metric writing, “With Potential Sales Lift, you can prioritize making the listing improvements that offer the most value to you.”

A longtime commentor on the Amazon seller discussion boards who goes by the handle Dogtamer noted the feature was not yet available to all sellers and said such delays were more the norm than the exception.

Another seller noted it was impossible for anyone but brands to correct detail pages and said they’d be happy to improve listings if given the chance.

You can find the announcement and seller reaction on Amazon Seller Central.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply