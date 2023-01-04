Amazon Introduces New Metric to Rate Listings

Amazon introduced a new metric that rates one aspect of sellers’ product detail pages. The “Potential Sales Lift” metric identifies listings that are missing key attributes – but goes further by showing sellers how much their sales might improve if they spend the time to add the missing attributes to their listings.

The Potential Sales Lift metric is found on sellers’ Listing Quality dashboard.

Amazon explained the benefit of the new metric writing, “With Potential Sales Lift, you can prioritize making the listing improvements that offer the most value to you.”

A longtime commentor on the Amazon seller discussion boards who goes by the handle Dogtamer noted the feature was not yet available to all sellers and said such delays were more the norm than the exception.

Another seller noted it was impossible for anyone but brands to correct detail pages and said they’d be happy to improve listings if given the chance.

You can find the announcement and seller reaction on Amazon Seller Central.