Poshmark Is Giving Away $50,000 to Attract New Listings

Ina Steiner
Poshmark
Poshmark will give five lucky people $10,000 each to encourage sellers to list new items. The “January $10K Listing Event” sweepstakes runs between January 1st and February 5th.

For a chance to win one of the weekly drawings, sellers must create new listings. Poshmark rules explain: “Applies to all newly listed items (except copied or duplicated listings). Eligible listings must be either marked for sale, Drops Soon, or Reposh.”

As it tweeted, “List on Poshmark and you’re automatically entered.”

“The more you list, the better your chances of winning,” Poshmark explained on a blog post, where it encouraged sellers with the following advice:

  • Snap a few quality pics. Try styling your items in different ways like flat lay, wall hang, modeling it, and more!
  • Fill in the details. Write a descriptive title and description that includes details like the brand and material to appear in more searches.
  • Post it. Share your listing on social channels to boost search volume and exposure.

Be sure to read the sweepstakes terms and conditions for details and restrictions.

