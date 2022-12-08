Amazon Hopes New Video-Sharing App Will Inspire Shoppers to Buy

Amazon launched a new app called Inspire, describing it as “an in-app shopping experience that gives customers a new way to discover ideas, explore products, and seamlessly shop from content created by other customers, influencers, and brands they love.”

Media outlets immediately compared Inspire to the popular video-sharing app TikTok. TechCrunch noted Amazon’s previous efforts to capitalize on social media, concluding that, “Unfortunately, most of Amazon’s takes on social media tended to be fairly bland, as the content only exists to push products.” Meanwhile, it continued, “people browse social sites for more than just ideas about things to buy.”

Inspire’s success may come down to Amazon’s ability to attract influencers and brands to create compelling content – “Inspire is another way to grow a successful and rewarding business,” Amazon said. TechCrunch noted that creators would be able to earn money through the Amazon Influencer Program when shoppers made purchases attributable to their content.

In a FAQ on the Amazon website under, “How can I create content for Inspire,” Amazon explains:

Customers: You can inspire your fellow customers by submitting a product review, which may appear in Inspire.

Amazon Influencers: If you’re enrolled in the Amazon Influencer Program, photos and videos posted to your Amazon Influencer storefront are eligible to appear in Inspire.

Brands: If you’re a vendor or seller enrolled in Brand Registry with an active Brand Store, the qualifying photos you post to Brand Posts are eligible to appear in Inspire.

Chainstore Age also noted some of Amazon’s recent initiatives that make it easier for brands to advertise through video.

Amazon said that over time, Inspire learns more about a customer’s preferences through their interests and engagement and then tailors their feeds of “shoppable content.”

When people see an item in Inspireb they can shop for it in real-time on Amazon, it explained. “In just a few clicks, customers can tap on a video or photo to see product details including average star rating and reviews, color and style options, and price, and then add it to their cart. “

Amazon said the app will roll out to select customers in the US in early December and will be available to all US customers in the coming months. “As the feature rolls out, Amazon plans to add more shoppable features, in-app functionality, and content, building an even more immersive shopping experience for customers.”

Amazon shared more information on its website.