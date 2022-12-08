Amazon Adds Option for Obtaining Sustainability Badge

Amazon announced a new partnership with a certification firm for branded sellers interested in qualifying for the Amazon “Climate Pledge Friendly” badge.

Amazon displays the badge on eligible products in search results and on product pages where shoppers can learn more about the certifications behind a product’s climate-friendly claim.

Branded sellers can submit their products for Climate Pledge Friendly verification if audited by Amazon’s new partner, Control Union. Amazon linked to a landing page on Control Union’s UK website with more information.

Online marketplace Etsy does things a bit differently by allowing sellers to self-certify and add sustainability attributes when listing their products in certain categories. When it added the feature in September, it said, “We’re relying on sellers to certify their items are accurately described and as listed. We encourage you to keep a record of your sustainable sourcing processes and use the item description to share any details about existing certifications your materials may have. We’ll be reviewing sustainability attributes and working with you to make sure they’re in line with our guidelines.”

Etsy said it may ask sellers to share documentation to verify their claims, “which may include receipts from buying more sustainable materials, or official sustainability certifications.”

You can find more information about Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly program on the Amazon website, which includes its own Compact by Design and Pre-owned Certified certifications.