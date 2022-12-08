Ortery Launches the Office Photo Machine – A Seller’s Dream?

What if taking product photos and videos for product listings were as easy as using a photocopy machine? That’s the premise of a new offering from longtime photo solutions company Ortery.

Ten years ago, Ortery Managing Director Sam Shearer gave us a demonstration of the Ortery Photo Studios at the Internet Retailer Conference in Chicago. It wasn’t just a light box for taking product photos – it had custom software to optimize and streamline the process of creating the perfect photos for online listings.

Now, Ortery is out with a new offering – the “Office Photo Machine.” “Like a copy machine, an OPM is simple to use, but it does a great deal more,” according to the company. “It allows anyone in the office to take professional photos, interactive 360/3D product views and videos with a push of a button.”

“Using a touch screen interface, users simply Walk up, place their item(s) inside and select from preset capture styles. Pressing Snap sends the system into action. Depending on the task, the camera can tilt, zoom, and fly over objects as they spin on an embedded, bottom-lit turntable to create content for any application.”

You can tell from the description on the website this is not going to be something every seller can afford – the product page doesn’t even list the price of the machine (the expression, “if you have to ask, you can’t afford it” comes to mind).

But even if you’re not a brand or large merchant, it’s worth watching the video if only to drool over the promised ease of use and the spectacular photo and video output it promises to help sellers create.