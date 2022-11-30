Small Businesses Sell $1 Billion on Amazon over Thanksgiving Weekend

Amazon said small businesses in the US generated $1 billion in sales over the 5-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend and called it the biggest holiday shopping weekend ever.

“This was a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend for Amazon. Customers shopped millions of deals this weekend and we have many more amazing deals to come,” said Doug Herrington, CEO, WW Amazon Stores. “Thank you to our customers for choosing to shop on Amazon, and to our employees and selling partners around the world who are delivering for customers every day.”

A few takeaways from the announcement:

Amazon sold “hundreds of millions of products” worldwide between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

The best-selling categories in the US were Home, Fashion, Toys, Beauty, and Amazon Devices.

The best-selling items on Amazon were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Apple AirPods, and other top sellers included Hasbro Gaming CONNECT 4, Burt’s Bees Christmas Gifts, apparel from Champion, apparel and shoes from New Balance, the Amazon smart plug, Echo Show, and Nintendo Switch.

But as in years past, the company was shy on details like actual sales numbers or the percentage by which dollar sales changed compared to last year. Amazon used the press release to offer gift ideas and promote features and policies attractive to shoppers such as fast shipping, gift cards, its A-to-z Guarantee, and its “convenient” and extended returns policies.