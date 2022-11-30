eBay Sellers Can Now Add Twice as Many Photos to Their Listings

eBay doubled the number of photos it allows sellers to add to their listings. As we previously reported, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone attributed the idea for the new feature to fashion sellers during a meeting he held with them in Washington, DC earlier this year.

Sellers can now add 24 photos, up from the previous limit of 12, via desktop, mobile, and eBay App. Iannone announced the change during a keynote address at the eBay Open seller conference in September.

While eBay has been rolling out the feature to sellers in recent weeks, it officially announced the news this week.

While sellers received the news positively, some were skeptical when they saw eBay insert an advertisement into the photo sections of sellers’ listings. When we wrote about it last month, a seller commented, “That explains the coming expansion from 12 photos in a listing to 24. Lots of added real estate for eBay to bang their own drum. Fine, do what you will, but kindly insert the ads AFTER a seller’s listing photos PLEASE!”

Yet despite eBay seeing fit to add its own promotional messages in the photo section of sellers’ listings, it advised sellers not to overlay text such as “Free postage” or their logos themselves, writing, “That kind of information should go in your title, subtitle, or item description.”

More information about adding photos to listings is available on the eBay website.