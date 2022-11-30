Etsy’s Depop Marketplaces Raises Seller Payment-Processing Fees

It will cost more to sell on Etsy’s Depop fashion resale marketplace in January when it raises payment-processing fees. Depop blamed it on credit card companies increasing the fees they charge Depop to process transactions.

Beginning January 5, 2023, the Depop Payments transaction fee for US-based sellers will increase to 3.3% + 45 cents. Currently sellers pay 2.9% plus 30 cents per transaction. (See the Depop help page hosted on Zendesk.)

Depop said the transaction fee for PayPal transactions remains 3.49% + 49 cents.

Depop also charges sellers a 10% commission on sold items. Last month, it introduced promoted listings called Boosted Listings – sellers pay 8% whenever their boosted listings sell.

Etsy acquired Depop last year for $1.6 billion, and in September, Etsy’s Chief Product Officer Kruti Patel Goyal became CEO of Depop.