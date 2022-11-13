Etsy Touts Gift Wrapping in Recent Holiday Marketing Email

Etsy is appealing to holiday shoppers by highlighting the fact some sellers offer gift-wrapping. In a recent email to shoppers with the subject line, “Your holiday wardrobe,” Etsy pointed shoppers to “handmade holiday sweaters, matching PJs, party-ready dresses, and more” to appeal to shoppers looking for attire to wear in holiday photos or to holiday parties.

Included in the email was the following message:

Pro Shopping Tip

Many sellers offer gorgeous gift wrap options and would be happy to send your order right to its recipient (often with a handwritten note!). Check individual listings for details, or select “can be gift-wrapped” when filtering your search results.

Clicking on the “Get gift wrap” button in the email brought visitors to an Etsy search results page featuring fashion items from sellers who offered gift-wrapping.

Some of the listings featured on the search results page displayed “Gift wrapping available” in a section immediately underneath the Buy it now/Add to cart buttons. Some sellers also provided details about the gift-wrapping options they offered – in those cases, shoppers could click “See details” to see a pop-up box with more information, such as:

“Wrapping includes gold kraft paper and bright pink or blue sparkly thick ribbon. I suggest wrapping for items like mugs, and enamel pins etc.”

“Gift wrapping includes jewelry box, rustic twine ribbon, mini clothes pen, gift tag blank or you can specify to and from, and a surprise ring.”

“Your order will be lovingly wrapped in monochrome wrapping paper and finished with silver ribbon.”

“A beautiful box topped with a decorative bow!”

Some of the sellers included an image that displayed alongside the details in the pop-up box that showed what the gift-wrapped item would look like – the latter example did indeed show a picture of a beautiful box with a decorative bow, for example.

The section that displays underneath the Buy it now/Add to cart buttons shows up to three call-outs. In addition to the gift-wrapping information, the section highlights shipping information, how many other people want the item, and Star Seller designation. The listings we clicked on that were from Star Sellers did not feature the “Gift wrapping available” call-out in their listings because it was taken up with the Star Seller designation.

It’s useful for sellers to know that Etsy is pointing shoppers to listings with gift-wrapping options – it may potentially help your listings get a boost in visibility if you add it. It may also give shoppers something else to include in their reviews, which can be good if you meet their expectations, or bad if you encounter a picky buyer and disappoint them.