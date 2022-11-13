USPS Regional Rate Ends – But What About the Boxes?

An online seller asked us, “Since USPS will be discontinuing the Regional boxes, I would like to know if they will continue with those SIZE boxes even if they do not have regional pricing.”

She was referring to our report in Thursday’s AuctionBytes Blog about new rates going into effect in January for US Postal Service “competitive” services, which confirmed our reporting from September that USPS was planning to eliminate Priority Mail Regional Rate in January.

The USPS describes PM Regional Rate boxes, which are zone based (not flat-rate) on its website. The page shows images along with the boxes’ dimensions.

In 2011, Stamps.com and ShipRush executives provided EcommerceBytes with some rules of thumb on using the regional boxes. Obviously rates have changed a lot since then, but it showed how shippers could save when using them for certain shipments.

It was just a year ago that the USPS went to the trouble of reducing the dimensions of the Priority Mail Regional Rate Box.

We sent an inquiry to USPS after getting the reader’s question on Sunday to find out if it planned to offer the same-sized box for shippers for Priority Mail shipments.

We also asked if sellers could continue to use those boxes after January 22, 2023 for regular Priority Mail shipments until they run out of stock.

We’ll update this article when we learn more – and let us know if you have other questions related to the USPS rate changes going into effect in January.