Etsy Strives to Bring More Buyers to the Site

eBay’s new Chief Product Officer Nick Daniel told sellers the marketplace was was striving to bring more buyers to the site. In a post this week, he summarized some of the recent updates Etsy had made to improve the shopping experience.

One way Etsy is working to attract buyers is through its mobile app. “In 2021 alone, we saw a 45% increase in app downloads driving 5.7 million new shoppers to download the app,” he said.

Compelling emails is another tactic – and Daniel said sellers could set up their own targeted offers that would trigger emails to buyers who had recently favorited or browsed their shop.

He linked to a post on the Etsy Seller Handbook with additional details where he revealed that in 2021, the marketplace had sent Etsy-funded discounts to 18 million shoppers and continued to send them this year. “We’ve also made improvements to our Sales and Discounts tool to make it easier for you to offer your own discounts to turn browsers into buyers and bring back repeat customers,” he said.

Etsy is also encouraging buyers to follow more shops by running a sweepstakes. “Shoppers will be entered to win a $1000 Etsy gift card, provided by Etsy, when they follow at least five shops.”

Daniel also said video reviews and the Star Seller badge “give shoppers the confidence boost they need.”

Etsy recently revealed it had attracted 6.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, ending the quarter with a total of 88.3 million active buyers on the Etsy marketplace.

Feel free to let us know in the comments below which tactics you think work best in attracting buyers to your marketplace listings.