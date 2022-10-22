RetailMeNot’s Holiday Shopping Tips: Shop Early, Shop Used

Shop early if you want to save money on holiday gifts this year, according to RetailMeNot’s shopping expert Kristin McGrath – in case you hadn’t noticed, Black Friday sales have crept their way from Thanksgiving all the way into October.

RetailMeNot, which calls itself a savings destination, is popular with bargain hunters. It provides coupons and promo codes to shoppers and earns a commission through retail and brand affiliate programs.

We asked McGrath, who is Editor of RetailMeNot’s The Real Deal publication, what shoppers are looking for as now, more than ever, consumers are looking to save money. Savings tips are helpful not just when doing your own holiday shopping this year – but may give sellers some insight into what customers are looking for when they’re shopping for gifts this year.

How can online shoppers get the most bang for their buck this holiday shopping season?

Kristin McGrath: Give yourself as much time to shop as possible. Retailers are already kicking off early holiday sales now, and we expect plenty more early Black Friday sales all of October and November heading into Thanksgiving weekend.

Black Friday deals tend to sell out fast and are often the last chance to snag the absolute lowest price of the season. So shopping these early sales can help you snag a good deal, take some pressure off of Black Friday weekend and still leave you with Black Friday as a final chance to pick up anything you haven’t gotten yet.

Shoppers can use a browser extension like RetailMeNot’s Deal Finder and subscribe to RetailMeNot’s cash back program. That way, you’re not leaving any savings on the table. (RetailMeNot is holding its fourth annual Cash Back Day event on Nov. 3 and 4.)

When giving gifts, some people are loathe to buy used items. Is it more acceptable these days?

Kristin McGrath: It is totally acceptable. Some people may actually prefer second hand gifts for ethical reasons, especially when it comes to kid and baby items. Kids won’t notice if an item is an open-box or like-new item vs. a new item, and Amazon’s Renewed section has plenty of options.

Additionally, you can thrift brand-new items with tags on platforms like Marketplace and Poshmark.

Are there ways online sellers can appeal to people concerned about the environment when selling refurbished or used goods?

Kristin McGrath: Retailers can definitely lean into the environmental factor, but, at the end of the day, shoppers want to know they’re getting good quality and a great deal. So those are things sellers selling refurbished goods can focus on.

Offer a solid return policy or limited warranty, so the shopper knows they’re not out of luck if the item is defective and can shop with the same confidence they can when they shop new.

Emphasize the savings they’re getting, as well as make clear the quality of the item. A shopper will want to know, for example, if the item is new with tags or in original packaging, if giving it as a gift. Plus, more and more retailers are becoming more conscious with packaging, offering biodegradable or compostable options. Online shoppers can also request minimal packaging options.

Let us know what trends you’re seeing in the comments below, and how you’re saving money on shopping this year.