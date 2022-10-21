Amazon to Share Info on New Programs, Deals, and FBA at Holiday Selling Summit

Amazon will share information about new programs at a Holiday Season Seller Success Summit event next week – but if you don’t attend the live session, you’ll miss out, as Amazon will not be making the virtual event available for replay.

What appears most intriguing in the agenda Amazon published was the following: “Receive information about new programs and upcoming events (such as opportunities in Deals, FBA updates for peak season, and more).”

The summit will also provide information about Amazon Business (its B2B online store) “and how you can surprise and delight business customers.”

Amazon category leaders and the Vice President of Amazon Recreational & Vocational category will be on hand to provide insights and tips and advice about getting the most out of selling on Amazon.

The Summit will be held virtually on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 9 am to 1 pm PST.

It’s important to note that sellers must register for the event by October 25 in order to receive the livestream link and to submit questions.

One seller pushed back about having to attend live, suggesting Amazon record the event and put it on YouTube and on Amazon Prime video streaming “so it can be watched, and rewatched, when convenient and allowing for thorough notes to be taken of all the tips being provided.”