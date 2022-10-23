eBay Executives to Speak about Marketplace Payments This Week

eBay executives are speaking at this week’s Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas about how marketplaces will move money in the future. eBay’s Director of Global Business Development – Payments Shalu Attri will speak on a panel, “How Marketplaces Will Look In The Next Decade” along with Google’s head of Payments Platform Partnerships Calvin Chen. (J.P. Morgan’s head of ecommerce and TMT sales and solutions Adit Gadgil will moderate the session.)

eBay’s Chief Growth Officer Julie Loeger was set to speak with Adyen’s Chief Operating Officer Kamran Zaki and Squire’s President Dave Salvant at a session Sunday evening, “An Embedded Revolution: How Platforms And Marketplaces Will Reimagine Financial Services.”

Adyen, which is eBay’s payments partner, was expected to share a “large announcement with the potential to change the landscape of the financial ecosystem” during the session. (Update: Adyen issued a press release today touting a capability that lets its commercial customers embed financial services into their platforms.)

Here’s a description of the two panels where eBay executives are speaking:

How Marketplaces Will Look In The Next Decade

It doesn’t matter if you run a barber shop, an advertising agency or retail boutique, managing the books can be a chore. Small business owners today increasingly want a fully digital experience and are getting savvy in the shift to an all-in-one payment solution. Fintech for small business has the potential to change the landscape of entrepreneurship outside of the technological realm.

An Embedded Revolution: How Platforms And Marketplaces Will Reimagine Financial Services

Embedded finance is revolutionizing fintech as we know it. The trope of, “software eating the world,” is quickly turning to, “fintech eating the world,” and embedded finance has been the driver. Executives from Adyen, eBay, and Squire will discuss how platforms and marketplaces will lead this revolution. The session will be moderated by the woman who wrote the book on embedded finance, Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, Money20/20.

Money 20/20 organizers describe the conference as an event “where the Payments, Banking, Fintech and Financial Services community unites to create new and disruptive ways to move, manage, spend and borrow money.”

Talk is cheap, but talking about money is not necessarily so. The price of admission to the Money 20/20 event: $3,599.