eBay Shipping Label System Crashed Tuesday Evening

eBay sellers were unable to print shipping labels on Tuesday evening. The Technical Issues board was inundated with reports of problems beginning around 3:30 pm.

eBay displayed the following message when sellers tried to print labels:

“Something went wrong. Sorry, an error occurred while loading the page. Please try again.

“If you see this page again, please check you are using a supported browser version. See supported browsers.”

One of the sellers who reported the problem wrote, “Got the payouts that were owed, now can’t print labels or leave feedback.” The first issue was a reference to eBay withholding seller funds due to a glitch impacting payouts over the weekend. And apparently the seller was also having a problem leaving feedback.

Sellers continued to comment on existing threads and create new ones. One seller wrote at 6:02 pm, “Double charged for shipping label.”

eBay updated its master list of technical issues on this thread on the discussion boards on Tuesday, adding the following entry: “Some sellers may have difficulty printing or paying for shipping labels. All labels are impacted (September 20, 2022) Reference ID: Incident ID 1141060 (no ALERT# yet) *Will provide updates as they come in.”

Reports came in on Down Detector and via Twitter, where eBay acknowledged the issue, writing: “Hi, thanks for letting us know you’re being affected by this issue. This is a known problem that just recently popped up, and we already have our site engineers working on a fix.”

Delays in printing shipping labels are not only disruptive, but delayed shipments have the potential to harm sellers’ performance metrics and result in negative feedback. We did not see anyplace where eBay addressed seller protections for problems resulting from the glitch.