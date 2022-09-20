Alert: eBay Announces Category and Item Specifics Changes

eBay made a surprise announcement on Tuesday: it had began making updates to several categories, and, as far as we can determine, with no prior warning.

Sellers have come to dread the consolidating changes eBay makes to categories and Item Specifics with each seller update. (Thus the comments the post attracted such as, “Fasten your seatbelts; it’s going to be a bumpy night,” and, “May God have mercy on us all!”)

But at least eBay usually gives advance warning by including details of the changes in its semi-annual updates. That does not appear to be the case this time.

eBay announced: “We’ve revised some categories and item specifics to help make your listings easier to find on eBay and by external search engines. Starting today, you’ll see updates to the following categories,” and it listed Collectibles, Parts & Accessories, and Home & Garden, under which it will make changes to certain subcategories.

Typically eBay announces the Fall Seller Release the Wednesday after Labor Day in September, but it has yet to announce the fall update this year.

A company rep revealed last week that eBay would tease out some the changes during this week’s eBay Open seller conference, which kicks off on Wednesday (September 21), to be followed by a formal seller update announcement at a later time.

However, by delaying the release, eBay left sellers uninformed about category changes that began rolling out on Tuesday. The delay in the Fall Seller Update announcement could also mean eBay is planning to make more changes to the site later in the holiday shopping season – a practice frowned upon since any resulting glitches could negatively impact sales during the busiest time of the year for sellers.