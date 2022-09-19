eBay Boasts New Lower USPS Rates While Warning of Higher UPS Rates

eBay announced cheaper USPS Priority Mail rates for sellers who print shipping labels through its eBay Labels program. Beginning September 26, the new rates for select weights and zones will be “up to $1.02 lower than Commercial Pricing.”

That indicates it could be the same rate the USPS extended to eBay rival Etsy, which recently announced cheaper USPS Priority Mail rates by up to the same $1.02.

But with the good news for eBay sellers came some bad news – they will pay higher rates for UPS beginning October 2nd.

“UPS will increase some of its rates on the eBay Label platform between 1 – 3%,” eBay announced on Monday. “The adjustment will mainly impact heavier ground packages and some air packages. Continue enjoying discounted rates when you ship with UPS using eBay Labels. “

eBay did not remind sellers that as of October 2nd, the US Postal Service will institute higher peak rates through January 22, 2023, the third consecutive year of instituting holiday surcharges.