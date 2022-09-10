Sponsored Link
Amazon Offers a Week of Deals to Small Businesses

Ina Steiner
Amazon Business, which caters to business customers with procurement-friendly features, is kicking off Small Business Deals Week on September 12 which will run through the 18th.

Small-business customers will have access to discounted exclusive pricing promotions from Amazon Business on items such as PCs, consumables, office products, home and furniture items, and devices.

The week-long promo is part of its first “Small Business Month” that kicked off with a free virtual Small Business Summit on September 8th. Also as part of the initiative, Amazon will award over $250,000 in business grants to a handful of growing small businesses through its Amazon Small Business Grants.

“Existing Amazon Business customers with annual revenues of $1 million or less can apply for a grant, with one grand-prize winner and a group of finalists and semifinalists receiving monetary grants, Business Prime Memberships, Amazon Web Services credits and training benefits, and more,” the company explained.

Businesses should note that purchases made through Amazon Business don’t qualify for Amazon Prime free shipping, which is its consumer offering – however, Amazon Business has its own version of Prime. For example, a small-business owner can purchase Amazon Business Prime Duo as an add-on for a personal Amazon Prime Membership for an extra $69/year, while a 10-user Business Prime Small account costs $499/year.

Amazon Business is currently available in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, and India.

Ina Steiner
