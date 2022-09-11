Amazon Approves 2,500 3rd-Party Apps to Help Sellers

Amazon now has over 2,500 apps in its Selling Partner Appstore, formerly called the Amazon Seller Central Partner Network, and it has verified the apps, which are provided by third-party developers across 20 countries.

On Friday, Amazon posted an announcement on its Seller Central board advising sellers to review the apps to help them grow their business:

“Now discover solutions to optimize listing, pricing, and shipping, or to automate other essential selling operations, from our selection of carefully-vetted and continuously-monitored third-party apps.

“The Selling Partner Appstore has features like “Recommended for You” which highlights apps that selling partners like you enjoy.”

An introductory video on the Amazon appstore suggests sellers review the “Amazon-approved” tools, “which seamlessly integrate with your seller data,” to help with listing, automated pricing, shipping, analytics, and more.

Over 75% of sellers use third-party apps, Amazon revealed.