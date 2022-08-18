Walmart Sets Rules on Promotional Pricing for Marketplace Sellers

Walmart is rolling out rules on how marketplace sellers can use promotional pricing to advertise deals when the savings are 10% or greater.

Walmart said it’s updating the requirements to qualify for strikethrough pricing and “Reduced Price” or “Clearance” flags “in order to enhance the promotional pricing experience on Walmart.com and help fulfill our Every Day Low Price (EDLP) promise to customers.”

It provided the following information about what would be changing next month:

The “Was Price” will be validated by the item’s offer history or sales history. It will be defined as either:

The 90-day median price paid by customers for the item (excluding limited time deals or other promotional prices) on Walmart.com,

OR

The median price offered by Walmart or Marketplace sellers for the item on Walmart.com for at least 28 out of the last 90 days (excluding limited time deals or other promotional offers).

In addition, Walmart explained:

“The submitted promotional price will need to be at least 10% lower than the “Was Price” to receive strikethrough pricing and a “Reduced Price” or “Clearance” flag.

“If you submit a normal price update and offer a price that is lower than the “Was Price”, strikethrough pricing will automatically apply.”

Obviously strikethrough pricing can catch shoppers’ eyes as it indicates a price savings. Walmart offers advice on managing pricing strategies on this page, where it encourages sellers to use promotional pricing on best-selling items when Walmart runs special savings events and during busy shopping seasons like the holidays.