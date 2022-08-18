Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Walmart Sets Rules on Promotional Pricing for Marketplace Sellers

Ina Steiner
Walmart
Walmart Sets Rules on Promotional Pricing for Marketplace Sellers

Walmart is rolling out rules on how marketplace sellers can use promotional pricing to advertise deals when the savings are 10% or greater.

Walmart said it’s updating the requirements to qualify for strikethrough pricing and “Reduced Price” or “Clearance” flags “in order to enhance the promotional pricing experience on Walmart.com and help fulfill our Every Day Low Price (EDLP) promise to customers.”

It provided the following information about what would be changing next month:

The “Was Price” will be validated by the item’s offer history or sales history. It will be defined as either:

  • The 90-day median price paid by customers for the item (excluding limited time deals or other promotional prices) on Walmart.com,

OR

  • The median price offered by Walmart or Marketplace sellers for the item on Walmart.com for at least 28 out of the last 90 days (excluding limited time deals or other promotional offers).

In addition, Walmart explained:

“The submitted promotional price will need to be at least 10% lower than the “Was Price” to receive strikethrough pricing and a “Reduced Price” or “Clearance” flag.

“If you submit a normal price update and offer a price that is lower than the “Was Price”, strikethrough pricing will automatically apply.”

Obviously strikethrough pricing can catch shoppers’ eyes as it indicates a price savings. Walmart offers advice on managing pricing strategies on this page, where it encourages sellers to use promotional pricing on best-selling items when Walmart runs special savings events and during busy shopping seasons like the holidays.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply