Amazon to Acquire iRobot in $1.7 Billion Deal

Amazon to Acquire iRobot Vacuum Maker in $1.7 Billion Deal

iRobot is cleaning up with a $1.7 billion sale to Amazon. iRobot’s product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation, according to the announcement.

The deal is reminiscent of Amazon’s acquisitions of Ring, maker of home security cameras, and eero, maker of home WiFi systems. Amazon also makes its own devices including smart speakers and reading devices.

The acquisition is subject to approval by iRobot’s shareholders as well as regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

In today’s announcement, Amazon Devices Senior Vice President Dave Limp said: “We know that saving time matters, and chores take precious time that can be better spent doing something that customers love. Over many years, the iRobot team has proven its ability to reinvent how people clean with products that are incredibly practical and inventive—from cleaning when and where customers want while avoiding common obstacles in the home, to automatically emptying the collection bin. Customers love iRobot products—and I’m excited to work with the iRobot team to invent in ways that make customers’ lives easier and more enjoyable.”

On completion of the deal, Colin Angle will remain as CEO of iRobot.

The full press release is available on AboutAmazon.com.

