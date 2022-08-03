eBay to Take Questions from Sellers about Its Research Tools Next Week

eBay invited sellers to ask questions about its research tools at its next monthly chat session scheduled for next week. A product manager for eBay’s Seller Experience – Growth & Insights team, Lucan McRandall, will be on hand to chat with sellers and answer their questions.

The theme of the chat is, “How to use Sourcing Insights and Product Research.”

McRandall had been Product Manager at Terapeak for 2 years (2013-2015) prior to eBay’s acquisition of Terapeak’s analytics platform for an undisclosed sum in 2017. (Terapeak had also provided tools to sellers on other platforms, including Amazon, Alibaba.com and Yahoo Japan).

McRandall was later responsible for integrating the Terapeak platform into Seller Hub when he joined eBay in 2018.

eBay describes its research tools for sellers on its website including Terapeak Product Research (“helps you determine what to sell, when to sell it, and at what price”) and Terapeak Sourcing Insights (“you can see top-performing categories, identify what’s selling well in those categories, and make informed decisions about what to sell next”).

In July of 2021, eBay created the following video to explain how sellers could use Terapeak Sourcing Insights to “identify future opportunities and order the right inventory.”

It appears sellers with questions must wait until the session begins on August 10 at 4 pm Eastern, but readers can feel free to ask questions or discuss their favorite marketplace research tools in the comments below.