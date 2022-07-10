The US Postal Service raised rates on Sunday (July 10) and made some other changes as well. And if recent history is any guide, USPS rates will rise again in 3 months.
USPS First Class Mail rates (considered “dominant” services) went up by an average of 6.5% on Sunday. That includes the cost of a stamp rising to 60 cents.
Most “competitive” services were not affected, though the USPS did make some price and classification changes to Priority Mail, Parcel Select, and certain International Special Services, which we summarized in this May news story.
Significantly for online sellers, the USPS now includes $100 “baked-in” insurance for Priority Mail domestic outbound service and Priority Mail Returns service.
In announcing the higher insurance coverage, the USPS had said it was an effort to enhance the customer experience and grow revenue with added benefits – and to “assist with becoming the Shipper of Choice with value-added services.”
However, we continue to hear anecdotal reports from sellers who say they’re unable to get the USPS to honor insurance claims (feel free to share your experiences in the comments section).
The USPS also raised rates for certain services, including Mailbox rentals (6.8% higher) and money orders (14.4% higher) – see details in this April news story.
The Postal Service used to raise rates once a year, each January, but Postmaster Louis DeJoy told mailers to expect rate changes twice a year, each January and July.
But as online sellers know all too well, the USPS also implements rate hikes each holiday-shopping season. It began the practice of “temporary rate adjustments” in 2020 (October 18 through December 27, 2020), and last year, it imposed the holiday surcharge between October 3 and December 25, 2021). Sellers, brace yourselves for another rate hike in 3 months.
5 thoughts on “Brace for Another USPS Rate Hike in 3 Months”
I’m glad you asked for comments regarding USPS not honoring their insurance, because I was already planning to when you mentioned the increase in the coverage for priority mail packages. What good does an increased amount of insurance do when they don’t ever pay out claims? I have multiple claims being investigated my my representative in Congress. One was finally paid out after many months of phone calls, e-mails, appeals, etc. And yes, Congress was needed to get that one approved too! For a while there, I was insuring most packages valued at about $80-100 or more. They were losing so much, and were honoring at least a good portion of the claims (after making you wait an exceptional amount of time, but at least they were paying a lot of them out). But about a month ago, I decided to not insure anything under $500, and in some cases higher. It’s just not worth the hassle and the expense if it’s going to be a fight every single time. Not to mention the cost of insurance keeps going up too. The post master general should change his name to DeStroy, because that’s what he seems to do with each passing day.
Insurance, what insurance? They need to be investigated for false advertising.
That just means smaller Postal Money Order refunds for my customers.
I initially Over Price the shipping….customer pays up front…then I calculate at time of shipping.
USPS prices are inflating at a pace that REQUIRES this approach so neither of us gets ripped off.
The only catch is : having willing customers that can still afford these inflated shipping prices.
This can’t go on forever.
At some point USPS and the others will bring America to its knees. That’s what they want.
So, now I’ve invented the Shipping Escrow.
Communism in America must be defeated.
This is price gouging for USPS shipping cost. Its putting many sellers out of business. But the USPS could care less that they lie about how many times per year they will raise rates. They lie about how long it will take to deliver packages. They are horrible to do business with. The USPS will eventually price themselves right out of business. I have a USPS priority mail package that was shipped 6/19 and it has been lost and never delivered. I have a USPS parcel select package shipped 6/16 and still not delivered. Costing me a lot of time to file claims and money lost because of giving refunds, and the claim is not paid. The USPS is a garbage shipping service who keeps raising rates and NOT delivering, causing huge problems for sellers. This is BS !
USPS is a disaster. I live in Atlanta near the airport and all 3 post offices within a mile have been closed during normal working hours. One allegedly was burgarlarized which is no surprise as a man was shot and killed using an outdoor ATM in a parking lot next to the post office.
The main post office nearest the airport was closed when I went to mail 3 packages one evening (they normally close at 10 pm). The air conditioning has not worked there for almost a month so it is hardly surprising as employees are probably calling in sick and using vacation. How can they let what is probably the largest and busiest post office in Atlanta randomly close? When I went to mail the same packages the next day the USPS employee said she could not scan the prepaid labels because of the date. I pointed out I tried to mail them the day before and had no idea the facility was closed. I am sick of their stupid games.
Last summer I mailed a package to South Carolina and it took 3 weeks to arrive. I mailed a large package on February 10 to Norway and it arrived April 20.
All of this makes me look bad as a seller. Also USPS has no program for partial refunds when they totally drop the ball. So they continue to raise rates for horrible service.
Keep in mind unlike UPS and FedEx which have their own fleet of aircraft, USPS relies on commercial flights. Any news site has numerous stories about cancelled flights because of employee shortages (especially pilots). As a nation we need to come together and demand better of the federal government.