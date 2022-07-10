Pinterest Gives Sellers More Tools to Entice Shoppers

Pinterest launched new features that give merchants enhanced control, new capabilities and functionality, a spokesperson told EcommerceBytes last week.

The new tools make it easier to “bring products from the store shelves to recommendations online as shoppers are browsing on Pinterest,” she said. “Merchants, including Zazzle Inc., are already seeing early success using these news features.”

Last week’s announcement included four new features: Pinterest API for Shopping; Product Tagging for Pins; Video in Catalog; and Shop Tab on Business Profiles.

Pinterest API for Shopping had actually launched in beta in the spring. It allows merchants to upload and manage their catalog in a single feed or multiple feeds and update product information in real-time.

The other three features include the following:

Product tagging on pins : Product tagging will enable merchants to make their Pins shoppable. Merchants can tag products from their catalog to their brand content and images. Pinners showed 70% higher shopping intent on product Pins tagged in scene/brand images than standalone product Pins.

: Product tagging will enable merchants to make their Pins shoppable. Merchants can tag products from their catalog to their brand content and images. Pinners showed 70% higher shopping intent on product Pins tagged in scene/brand images than standalone product Pins. Video in Catalogs : Pinterest continues to invest in video with merchants by enabling video assets in product catalog to give Pinners a view of the product from multiple angles when making a purchase decision and driving conversions. Over the past year, we have seen an increased CTR by 158%.

: Pinterest continues to invest in video with merchants by enabling video assets in product catalog to give Pinners a view of the product from multiple angles when making a purchase decision and driving conversions. Over the past year, we have seen an increased CTR by 158%. Shop tab on business profiles: With the new Shop Tab on Business Profile, merchants can easily display shoppable products browsing Pinners, including customizable product group cover images and descriptions along with an enhanced mobile interface. 30% of Shopify merchants on Pinterest get their first attributed checkout from their Shop tab.

The Pinterest spokesperson said the company continues to invest in shopping, which included its acquisition of AI shopping platform THE YES. In fact, the title of last week’s press release declared, “Pinterest doubles down on Shopping.”

Another sign commerce is a priority for the company: Bill Ready left his position as head of commerce and payments at Google to become CEO of Pinterest in June.

The new shopping features allow brands and retailers to reach high-intent Pinners during the earliest stage of their shopping journey with the most updated catalog data, Pinterest Senior Vice President of Engineering Jeremy King said in Wednesday’s announcement, which was published on the Pinterest Newsroom.