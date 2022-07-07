eBay to Hold ‘Open Studio’ Events for Sellers in September

eBay will hold in-person events for sellers on September 23 in New York, Austin, and Los Angeles. The eBay Open Studio events will be three hours long and coincide with the third day of its annual eBay Open seller conference, which has been held virtually since the pandemic.

The 3-hour eBay Open Studio will include watch parties for the eBay Open closing keynote. Attendees will be able to participate in a question-and-answer session with “eBay leaders,” and it will include a social hour.

The main eBay Open event will consist of three half-day virtual sessions on September 21 through the 23 that will include basic and advanced training, executive keynotes, seller discussions, and networking.

eBay is also holding an eBay Open event in Berlin, Germany on September 7-8 with a keynote by Oliver Klinck, Managing Director of eBay Germany. Early bird tickets are for sale for €89.00 through July 31, and sellers can opt for a business consultation at the event for an additional €29.00.

When eBay first announced the September 2022 eBay Open event in February, eBay Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Stairs said last year’s virtual event had attracted 7,000 sellers.

Sellers discussed the announcement on Thursday on the eBay for Business Facebook page. Some past attendees called for eBay to return its annual seller conference to an in-person event – some suggested it should be more like the eBay Live conferences of old – and voiced their preference for Las Vegas.

eBay said Thursday it would provide registration information for the US event on July 20.

eBay will also hold its annual developers conference, eBay Connect 2022, in October.