eBay Partial Refunds: Good News, Bad News

eBay will soon share the burden sellers bear when issuing partial refunds to customers, though not entirely. Beginning May 23, 2022, eBay will automatically issue FVF credits to sellers for partial refunds on a prorated basis.

Previously, sellers could not recoup the commission fees they paid when issuing partial refunds – not a rare occurrence especially when sellers want to offer partial refunds for shipping.

eBay announced the new policy as part of the Winter 2022 Seller Update and reminded sellers in a post on Monday.

Note that eBay will not credit any portion of the 30-cent per-order fee (which is industry standard).

While eBay will automatically credit prorated portions of Promoted Listings Standard and international fees for global sellers, it will not issue credits for Promoted Listings Express fee or Promoted Listings Advanced fee.

eBay said the credits would appear in seller accounts starting May 23 – the full announcement is available on the eBay Seller Announcement board.