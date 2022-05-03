Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Canada Post Reinstates On-time Delivery Guarantee for International Mail

Ina Steiner
Canada Post
Canada Post Reinstates On-time Delivery Guarantee for International Mail

Canada Post has reinstated its on-time delivery guarantee for international mail from the United States, according to the US Postal Service. The previously declared force majeure for all international letter-post, parcel-post and EMS items has ended, it said.

We could not find a notice of the change on the Canada Post website, but you can find a page about COVID-19 updates on this page.

Note that Canada Post resumed On-time Delivery Guarantees for domestic packages on August 23, 2021.

The USPS updates a list of international mail service disruptions on the USPS website.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply