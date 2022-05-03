Canada Post Reinstates On-time Delivery Guarantee for International Mail

Canada Post has reinstated its on-time delivery guarantee for international mail from the United States, according to the US Postal Service. The previously declared force majeure for all international letter-post, parcel-post and EMS items has ended, it said.

We could not find a notice of the change on the Canada Post website, but you can find a page about COVID-19 updates on this page.

Note that Canada Post resumed On-time Delivery Guarantees for domestic packages on August 23, 2021.

The USPS updates a list of international mail service disruptions on the USPS website.