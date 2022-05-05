Shopify Grows GMV 16%, Will Acquire FBA-Like Service Deliverr

Ecommerce platform Shopify grew GMV (merchants’ sales) 16% in the first quarter, year-over year, and announced plans to acquire fulfillment service Deliverr, which ships over a million orders per month across the US with thousands of merchant customers, many of whom use Shopify.

Deliverr is similar to Amazon FBA, providing two-day delivery service across marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and Walmart, as well as online stores and search and social channels.

In fact, Deliverr advertises “Amazon-like” pricing and “Prime like badging” for merchants’ listings on third-party marketplaces: “Enable your items on fast shipping programs like Walmart 2-day delivery, Google Shopping Free and Fast, eBay Fast ‘N Free, Facebook & Instagram 2-day ads, and Wish 2-day.”

Shopify said Deliverr, along with its existing Shopify Fulfillment Network and 6 River Systems, will collectively form a broader logistics unit within Shopify under the group’s newly appointed CEO, Aaron Brown, who has led Shopify Fulfillment Network since 2020.

“By integrating the end-to-end software and logistics platform into the Shopify ecosystem, Shopify will streamline logistics to provide simplicity and scale advantages for merchants,” the company said.

Deliverr announced the news on its corporate blog, and you can learn more about Deliverr services and pricing on its website.

Shopify announced the acquisition plans in its first-quarter earnings release on Thursday – some highlights include the following:

Total revenue in the first quarter grew 22% to $1.2 billion, year-over-year.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) grew 16% in the first quarter, year-over-year to $43.2 billion.

Payments for half of the value of merchandise sold on the Shopify platform in Q1 was processed by Shopify (51% of GMV), up from 46% in the first quarter of 2021.