USPS Connect to Become Available to Online Sellers

The US Postal Service will make its new “USPS Connect” service available through online postage providers and marketplaces, it announced today.

A Postal spokesperson had told us in March that USPS Connect Local utilized its Parcel Select product, which is priced lower than Priority Mail or First Class Package Service. Any savings in shipping is significant due to marketplaces such as eBay and Etsy charging a “commission” fee on price-plus-shipping (plus sales tax).

But it seemed doubtful to EcommerceBytes at the time that many sellers would be able to capitalize on the lower rates – at least until they could purchase the service through online shipping software.

USPS Chief Customer and Business Solutions Officer Jacqueline Krage Strako said in today’s announcement, “USPS Connect eCommerce makes it easier for online marketplaces and shipping platforms to work directly with the Postal Service and offer their customers access to discounted rates.”

USPS Connect comes in four flavors: Local, Regional, National and Returns and is painted as a crown jewel in Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s Delivering for America 10-year plan.

A schedule of the USPS Connect Local rollout is available on USPSConnect.com, and today’s announcement is available in the Newsroom section on the USPS website.