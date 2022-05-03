eBay to Give $10,000 Grants to 50 Small Retailers

eBay will award $10,000 grants to 50 small retailers in the US for business needs such as physical and digital store improvements, new equipment and inventory, technology, hiring and training to support their success.

The initiative is part of eBay’s third annual Up & Running Grants program for small businesses to help them get online and grow their online sales.

Recipients will also receive access to guided online learning content through the new eBay Academy, and direct training and coaching from expert sellers and small-business growth advocates.

eBay is again partnering with Hello Alice to administer the grants program and provide access to mentorship and resources to all sellers who apply, whether they are ultimately chosen for a grant or not.

eBay said it created the program to encourage and support US small businesses with the resources they need to scale, grow and thrive online. Here’s how it works:

“Now through Friday, June 10, 2022, eBay small business sellers are encouraged to apply for Up & Running Grants via an online application. Business sellers will be asked to share details of their small business and how they plan to use the grant to accelerate their growth. eBay is looking to identify sellers who represent a diverse range of backgrounds, bring their unique experiences and inventory to the marketplace, and are committed to their communities and the eBay ecosystem. To apply or learn more about eligibility requirements, sellers can visit ebay.helloalice.com.”

eBay’s Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Stairs, who also holds the position of Seller Community – North America and President of eBay Canada, was quoted in today’s announcement:

“Small businesses are the backbone of eBay—bringing their rich and diverse inventory to create the world’s most vibrant marketplace. The strength of our economy depends on small business owners, and our Up & Running Grants program is part of eBay’s ongoing commitment to empowering them. We continue to find new ways to invest in small businesses and make eBay their platform of choice, offering community, counsel, a support system and funding.”

The full announcement is available on the PR Newswire website.