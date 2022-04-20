eBay Helps Brands Offload Imperfections in Name of Sustainability

eBay UK is helping brands offload fashion items with imperfections in the name of sustainability. eBay Imperfects is launching this week to coincide with Earth Day (April 22), with eBay encouraging shoppers to “invest in their planet.”

The new Imperfects landing page is found under the eBay Brand Outlet hub, which eBay UK launched in September 2020 offering up to 70% off over 150 designer brands. It appears the program is available only to select sellers including brands and brand-authorized resellers.

According to today’s press release, “eBay’s Imperfects range offers clothes, shoes and accessories which is considered new, but with defects, from over 100 high-street and high-end designers including North Face, Off White, Puma, Fila, and Timberland at up to 60% off.”

“All imperfections are clearly labelled in the listing with accompanying photos so customers know exactly what they are getting,” according to eBay. “An Imperfects purchases also come with free shipping and 30 day returns, with a money back guarantee so customers can shop with peace of mind.”

The eBay Imperfects landing page on the UK website trumpets, “Up to 60% off Imperfects. Give new life to slightly damaged items.”

How “imperfect” are these eBay Imperfects? eBay UK explained, “Imperfect items may include defects such as a small scuff or mark, a button missing or a loose thread that may have been from the factory or are ex-display which means they can’t be sold at full price as it did not meet the manufacturers strict quality standards.”