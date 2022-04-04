Goodwill Takes Thrift Shopping Mobile, Eyes Digital Goods

ShopGoodwill.com launched its first-ever mobile app. A spokesperson for Goodwill of Orange County, which owns and operates the online store, said it is competing with major players in online secondhand shopping, including ThredUp, Poshmark and The Real Real.

While Goodwill’s history is deep in the sourcing and selling of physical goods, the spokesperson said, “we are excited to explore and embrace the world of digital goods as well – a growing trend and true differentiator for ShopGoodwill.com.”

The new mobile app is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores and allows customers to browse, bid and buy from ShopGoodwill.com’s inventory of over 300,000 items that are available from over 130 Goodwills.

Some of the features available through the app include category searching, quick bids, real-time push notifications on favorite items, dynamic usability, and personal shopping services.

The app is really the beginning of future innovation for ShopGoodwill.com – the goal is to position the app as a foundation for a lot of big future opportunities, according to the spokesperson, who shared the following statistics:

Over 6.23 million items sold on ShopGoodwill.com last year with an average price per item of $39.21.

There are currently over 2.9 million registered customers, with more than 70,000 of those joining the site so far in 2022.

In 2021, the ShopGoodwill.com site saw 42% sales growth over 2020, landing at $224.3 million.

“What makes the site different than other online secondhand platforms,” according to the spokesperson, “is that ShopGoodwill isn’t satisfying stakeholders or investors. Instead, the site and mobile app are purpose driven, and revenue goes to the Goodwill network’s mission work – helping people find jobs.”

In a press release announcing the app, Nicole Suydam, CEO of Goodwill of Orange County, said, “The launch of our mobile app is really the beginning of future innovation for ShopGoodwill.com. We see the app as the foundation for big opportunities to merge brick-and-mortar thrifting with on-the-go shopping – all driven by our desire to further the Goodwill mission and serve more individuals on their path to finding meaningful employment.”