eBay API Problem Hit CrazyLister Listing Tool

An eBay seller who uses the CrazyLister listing tool filed an Ecommerce EKG alert yesterday reporting the service had been down for 5 days due to an eBay API problem.

CrazyLister documented the ongoing problem on its website:

As of the first week of April, there is an ongoing issue with eBay that is affecting the ability of users to:

Publish listings

Apply templates

Revise listings

Connecting / Removing eBay accounts

Our team is in communication with eBay for a resolution, yet at this time we do not yet have an ETA. The moment this is resolved, the status at the top of the page will be updated and you will also be notified by chat / email.

CrazyLister said sellers must post listings directly on the eBay platform until the problem is resolved.

Sellers use a host of third-party tools to help them sell on eBay, including CrazyLister (you can see the results published on EcommerceBytes).

You can report any issues you’re experiencing with third-party eBay tools in the comments below and through the Ecommerce EKG website.