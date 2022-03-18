eBay Previews Coming Attractions in Seller Check In

eBay previewed coming attractions during a virtual seller check-in on March 10th, the same day it hosted Wall Street analysts at eBay Investor Day. A video of some sessions is now available on YouTube.

eBay’s Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Stairs, who is also in charge of eBay’s North American seller community, kicked off with a summary of new features coming to the site including the new eBay Vault; “Going Live on eBay”; and the eBay Digital Wallet. She also touched on IRS Form 1099K.

Mark Weinberg, who is new to the role of eBay Vice President of Seller Experience, introduced himself to attendees.

During the virtual check-in, eBay provided “Seller and Product Updates” with Melissa Mahar, Senior Product Manager, Member Communication; Yutika Agarwal, Senior Product Manager, Feedback; David Bernstein, Lead Product Manager, Seller Experience; and Vivian Gledhill, Manager, Product Management.

Topics included eBay’s new member-messaging system. eBay also said it was making it easier for sellers to collect feedback in the eBay app and told sellers it would make their brand and feedback more visible across platforms.

Some of the sessions were not included in the video. For example, the Seller Check-in featured breakout sessions in Sneakers, Sporting Goods, Stores, and Ads Marketing.

eBay used to hold the seller check-in events monthly, but announced recently it would hold them quarterly going forward. You can find more information on the eBay Seller Events page.