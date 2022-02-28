eBay to Hold Virtual Seller Conference in September

eBay will hold its annual seller conference in September this year. The 3-day online-only event will take place the week of September 19th. eBay’s Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Seller Community for eBay North America Andrea Stairs announced the news in a post on Monday.

As usual, eBay executives will speak at eBay Open, which will also feature networking and educational content for businesses of all sizes, as well as seller panels, and round-table discussions.

“While a large, in-person conference is not planned for 2022, stay tuned for more information to come this summer about new opportunities to connect in person,” Stairs said.

Since the departure of Marni Levine at the end of 2020, who served as Vice President of Seller Operations and Engagement, there have been fewer posts on the Seller Announcement board from executives such as Stairs or Jordan Sweetnam (Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas Market), though eBay still hosts Seller Check-Ins and podcasts.

Stairs said eBay would begin holding Seller Check-Ins quarterly (instead of monthly) but would expand the agenda. “Our first Seller Check-In of 2022 is scheduled for March 10 from 1:00 – 3:00pm PT,” she said. (Registration is required.) That’s also the date eBay is hosting Wall Street analysts to brief them on its plans.

Stairs said eBay was also working to grow its Community Mentor program. “Mentors are sellers who know a lot about eBay and enjoy helping others by answering questions on the eBay Community,” she said (an approach that costs eBay less money than hiring additional moderators and customer service agents to answer questions.)

She mentioned other ways eBay engaged with sellers and also thanked sellers in her post, writing, “Our loyal seller community has powered us for 27 great years, and we thank you for continuing to connect with us. We’re excited to engage and learn together in 2022 so that we can understand and support your businesses and be partners in your success.”