Google Helps Get Packages to Shoppers’ Doorsteps

Google launched a tool for delivery companies to help get merchants’ packages to shoppers’ doorsteps more efficiently. The “last mile” in package delivery has always been a challenge (that’s why major carriers have residential-address surcharges), and it’s one that Amazon recognized and tackled early on.

“Consumers rely on deliveries more than ever before and they expect these deliveries to be fast, reliable and low cost,” Google said in Thursday’s announcement.

The Google Last Mile Fleet Solution uses Google technology like its cloud and maps.

The new tool is not for small sellers – the company said it’s now in “public preview” for companies that directly manage or own their delivery fleet. Google provided an example of an early adopter: Paack Logistics, which serves large ecommerce retailers in Europe.

An excerpt from the announcement follows:

“Starting today, Last Mile Fleet Solution is available to help fleet operators create exceptional delivery experiences, from ecommerce order to doorstep delivery. The solution allows your business to optimize across every stage of the last mile delivery journey: capturing valid addresses, planning delivery routes, efficiently navigating drivers, tracking shipment progress, and analyzing fleet performance. Last Mile Fleet Solution provides reliable infrastructure that scales with you as your business grows–all with predictable pricing per delivery. It builds on one of our existing mobility solutions, On-demand Rides & Deliveries, which is used by leading ride-hailing and on-demand delivery operators around the world.”

More information on Google Last Mile Fleet Solution is available on the Google Cloud blog.