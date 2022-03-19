Sponsored Link
Amazon Updates Price-fixing, Mediation, and Refurb Policies

Ina Steiner
Amazon is updating selling policies in Europe that impact price-fixing, mediation, and refurbished goods. The new policies will take effect on March 31, 2022.

One set of changes explicitly prohibits price fixing and search rank manipulation (the Selling Policies and Seller Code of Conduct policies).

Another change impacts Amazon’s mediation policy – sellers will have the option of designating one mediator among a list of two provided by the Center for Effective Dispute Resolution.

Amazon is also making changes to metrics that measure sellers who participate in its program for refurbished goods, called Amazon Renewed. Amazon is introducing the Negative Review Rate and Product Quality Return Rate as primary quality performance metrics and deprecating the Negative Review Rate and Renewed Quality Score.

Amazon is also introducing a new service called Lab Central, which is a voluntary service to perform compliance testing in a more convenient manner, effective March 31, 2022.

For full details, sellers should visit Amazon Seller Central Europe.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

