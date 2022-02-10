Amazon Adds Feature to Email Marketing Tool for Brand Sellers

Amazon added themed email templates for brand sellers. The pilot program is for those who use the Amazon Customer Engagement tool, launched last spring.

Merchants must be registered with Amazon Brand Registry and must have a Stores page before they can use the tool to market to Amazon customers. Amazon said that while the engagement tool is optimal for sellers with 1,000 followers or more, it is accessible to all brands.

In Thursday’s announcement, Amazon explained the new feature, which is in beta testing:

“You can now create themed email campaigns within the Customer Engagement tool. Multiple holiday banners are available with new templates being launched monthly. With these themed templates, you can suggest gifts for upcoming holidays, New Year resolutions, travel adventures, game day, and other occasions.

“Start an email campaign easily in Customer Engagement (beta) tool by choosing the theme that you would like to run from the Select event type drop down menu. Select your themed banner in “Email Settings,” and then set up your campaign the same way you normally would. For step-by-step instructions on setting up an email campaign, go to Manage Your Customer Engagement page. To review your email before submitting your campaign, click the new Preview option next to Start Campaign.”

Sellers can read the full announcement and ask questions on Amazon Seller Central.